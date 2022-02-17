Indiana vs. Northwestern: Women’s basketball tip time, how to watch/listen, preview

Indiana women’s basketball (18-4, 10-2 Big Ten) returns to Bloomington after a 72-55 road loss to Nebraska. The defeat ended the Hoosiers’ four game winning streak, its previous loss came on the road against Michigan on Jan. 31.

The loss wasn’t enough to knock the Hoosiers out of first place in the Big Ten, a lead they’ll have an opportunity to extend Thursday night against Northwestern (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten).

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Indiana vs. Northwestern: Tip time, how to watch/listen

Indiana will host Northwestern at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 17. The broadcast will air on Big Ten Network.

Click here to listen to the WIUX broadcast of the game.

Click here to listen to the WHCC 105 broadcast of the game.

Series History

The all-time series between Indiana and Northwestern is tied up at 39 wins apiece, so tonight’s victor will be able to boast a winning record in the series. The Hoosiers have a winning record against the Wildcats at home, 25-14.

Indiana won the most recent matchup, a 74-61 game on Jan. 24, 2021 in Evanston.

Big Ten Standings

1. Indiana

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Maryland

5. Iowa

6. Nebraska

7. Michigan State

8. Northwestern

9. Purdue

10. Minnesota

11. Wisconsin

12. Penn State

13. Illinois

14. Rutgers