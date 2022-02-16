Indiana at Ohio State: Men’s basketball tip time, TV channel, preview

After a home loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday night, Indiana (16-9, 7-8 Big Ten) is now on a four-game skid, the program’s longest losing streak since it lost its final six games last season. The Hoosiers’ upcoming slate doesn’t get easier, either.

Indiana will play on the road against No. 18 Ohio State (16-6, 9-4), two days after the Buckeyes host Iowa.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Indiana at Ohio State: Date, tip time, TV channel

Ohio State will host Indiana on Monday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. ET. The broadcast will air on FS1.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast of the game.

Series history

Indiana leads the all-time series against Ohio State, 109-87. The Hoosiers won the first meeting this season between the schools, when Indiana won 67-51 in Bloomington in early January, behind 27 points and 12 rebounds from Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Indiana’s defense was stifling, as it held Ohio State to 0.75 points per possession, per kenpom.com, while forcing 15 turnovers. Nine of the 10 Buckeyes who played in the game committed at least one turnover.

Ohio State won six of the previous seven games in the series prior to Indiana’s win in January, including three wins in a row over the Hoosiers in Columbus.

Game predictions

As of Wednesday, Ohio State is projected to beat Indiana 72-65, according to kenpom.com, which gives the Hoosiers a 27-percent chance of victory. ESPN’s BPI gives Indiana even less of a chance of winning, at just 21.8 percent.