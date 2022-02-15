Juwan Morgan named to USA Basketball’s FIBA Men’s World Cup qualifying team

Juwan Morgan, who played for Indiana men’s basketball from 2016-2019, was named to USA Basketball’s qualifying team for the FIBA Men’s World Cup on Tuesday, according to a press release from USA Basketball.

The team will be coached by former Chicago Bulls head coach Jim Boylen and will compete in the second competition window of the qualifying games for the 2021-23 FIBA World Cup.

Training camp will begin Feb. 18 in Washington, D.C. Team USA will play against Puerto Rico on Feb. 24 and will face Mexico on Feb. 27, with both games being played at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Morgan went undrafted in 2019 and played for the Utah Jazz in the NBA’s summer league that same year. Afterward, Morgan signed with the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah’s G-League affiliate.

He signed a contract with the Jazz on Nov. 21, 2019. He has had stints with the Boston Celtics, playing for the team’s G-League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, and the Toronto Raptors. He currently plays for the Maine Celtics.

Morgan is 24th all-time in scoring at Indiana with 1,374 points, and is tied for 8th in career blocked shots with 138.