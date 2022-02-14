 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Indiana vs. Wisconsin: Men’s basketball game thread

In the comments below, let us know your thoughts on Tuesday night’s matchup.

By wittry
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Wisconsin Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday night, the Indiana men’s basketball team (16-8, 7-7 Big Ten) will try to earn its first victory over No. 15 Wisconsin (19-5, 10-4) since February 2019. The ninth-place Hoosiers will host the third-place Badgers, which will enter Tuesday just one game back of first-place Illinois in the Big Ten standings.

Click here to read everything you need to know about how to watch the game on TV.

In the comments below, let us know your thoughts on Tuesday night in our men’s basketball game thread.

More From The Crimson Quarry

Loading comments...