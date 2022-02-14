Indiana vs. Wisconsin: Men’s basketball tip time, TV channel, preview

The last time that the men’s basketball teams at Indiana (16-8, 7-7 Big Ten) and No. 15 Wisconsin (19-5, 10-4) met on the hardwood, the Hoosiers appeared poised to claim their first win inside the Kohl Center since 1998, with a 22-point lead just before halftime, but then Wisconsin’s Big Ten Player of the Year candidate, Johnny Davis, took over the second half to finish with 23 points and nine rebounds as the Badgers won by five in December.

Tuesday night marks the return game this season as Wisconsin travels southeast to Bloomington with Indiana on a three-game slide and Wisconsin posting just a 4-3 record over its last seven games.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

Indiana vs. Wisconsin: Date, tip time, TV channel

Indiana will host Wisconsin on Tuesday, Feb. 15 for a game that’s schedule to tip off at 9 p.m. ET. The broadcast will air on ESPN2.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast of the game.

Series history

While Indiana owns the all-time series lead, 96-78, Wisconsin has won four in a row over Indiana, three of which came in Madison. The Hoosiers are just 3-7 against the Badgers inside Assembly Hall in their last 10 home games in the series, although three of those games were in the first three seasons of Tom Crean’s tenure.

Game predictions

According to kenpom.com, Wisconsin is projected to win 67-64 on Tuesday. The site gives Indiana a 41-percent chance of victory at home. ESPN’s BPI gives the Hoosiers a 37.9-percent chance of winning.