No. 7 Indiana vs. Michigan State: Women’s basketball game thread

Indiana women’s basketball (17-3, 9-1 Big Ten) is currently first in the Big Ten. Who does it have to thank? Well, itself, and today’s opponent for knocking off previous top dog Michigan in an upset.

Michigan State (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) will be looking to dethrone a second consecutive conference-leading squad today in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, where tickets are $1(!).

Indiana lost its last outing against Michigan State in 2021, and the Spartans have a 47-30 advantage in the all-time series record and a 21-16 record in Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers have won five of the last seven matchups.

So if you’re in Bloomington looking to escape the snow, you know where to go. But if not, here’s how to watch/listen.

Watch

Big Ten Plus (subscription required)

Listen

WIUX

WHCC 105

Game Thread

