An Introduction

Hello!

My name is Luke Christopher Norton, sometimes known as L.C. or LCN. You may have seen me around Twitter and/or read my work in the Indiana Daily Student. I still work there, but I’m also doing this now as well.

I’m currently a senior in the Media School at Indiana University, and I’ll be graduating this spring. Where will I end up afterward? Well, you know about as much as I do on that front at the moment. Right now, let’s focus on this.

I’ve been a longtime reader/appreciator of what Crimson Quarry is in the Indiana mediascape. It’s unique (in a good way!) and you just can’t get this kinda stuff anywhere else. I wanna make to maintain what makes this little corner of the fandom special while doing my best to provide coverage of the teams you love.

I’ll be taking over from Colin, who’s done a marvelous job keeping this site up and running (and, quite thankfully, will still be around!). The manager prior to him, Mike Miller, of previous renown for his time with the Bloomington Herald-Times, was my first sports writing instructor here at IU.

His class is what made me love what I do and wish to pursue it to the fullest as a career, and it’s out of that love/wish that I’ve come to CQ.

I understand the timing is not super ideal, taking over in the middle of basketball season, but rest assured that we have plans to provide the best coverage of those teams and more as the months go on.

Looking forward to seeing where this goes. Make sure to follow us on Twitter at @crimsonquarry!

Sincerely,

L.C. Norton, Managing Editor

@ByLCNorton