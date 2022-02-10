Former Hoosier Romeo Langford reportedly traded from Boston Celtics to San Antonio Spurs

Romeo Langford, who played for Indiana men’s basketball during the 2018-19 season, has been traded from the Boston Celtics to the San Antonio Spurs.

Langford, Josh Richardson, a 2022 first round pick and a first round pick swap in 2028 were dealt to the Spurs in exchange for Derrick White

Langford, who was drafted by the Celtics with the 14th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has averaged 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game this season.

He averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his lone season with Indiana, finishing as the top freshman scorer in the Big Ten.

Additionally, he was Indiana’s Mr. Basketball in 2018 out of New Albany High School and was one of three finalists for the Gatorade National Player of the Year Award that same year.