All five suspended players will be available for Indiana men’s basketball against Michigan State

All five players who were suspended for Indiana men’s basketball’s game against Northwestern on Tuesday will be available for the team’s game against Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan, according to an official press release.

Xavier Johnson, Parker Stewart, Tamar Bates, Khristian Lander and Michael Durr will all return. The five were suspended for “disciplinary reasons” prior to Indiana’s game against Northwestern, which ended in a 59-51 loss.

“It’s important that all team rules are followed and a curfew applies to everyone in our program for a reason,” head coach Mike Woodson said in the release. “It will be my decision to determine what role each one will have moving forward.”

Johnson and Stewart were regular starters prior to the suspension, and each is in the top five of the team’s total scoring. Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal started in their place against Northwestern.

Indiana’s game against Michigan State will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Read More: [Three Things: Indiana women’s basketball beats Illinois 93-61]