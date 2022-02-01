Indiana vs. No. 18 Illinois: Men’s basketball date, tip time, TV channel, preview

Indiana (16-5, 7-4 Big Ten), which was ranked sixth among the “others receiving votes” category in the latest AP Top 25 poll, is enjoying a week in between games after its first-ever road win over Maryland since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten. Indiana’s next game is at home against No. 18 Illinois, which entered the week in first place in the conference.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Indiana vs. Illinois: Date, tip time, TV channel

Indiana will host Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Noon ET. The broadcast will air on ESPN.

Click or tap here to listen to the game on the radio.

Series history

Saturday’s game will be the 184th meeting in men’s basketball between Indiana and Illinois. The Hoosiers hold a narrow advantage in the all-time series, 93-90. Illinois currently holds a three-game winning streak over Indiana as it swept Indiana last season, including a 75-71 overtime win in Bloomington.

Game predictions

As of Feb. 1, Indiana is projected to beat Illinois 67-66, according to kenpom.com, which gives the Hoosiers a 54-percent chance of victory. ESPN’s BPI gives them just a 45.8-percent chance of victory, as of Tuesday.