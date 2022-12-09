Indiana men’s basketball vs. Arizona: Game notes, how to watch, odds, more

Indiana men’s basketball is set for a non-conference neutral site matchup with Arizona in Las Vegas.

Indiana basketball games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Sling TV gives you even more accessibility to the Hoosiers, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, now $20 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options, and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Indiana basketball this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Indiana (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) had smooth sailing for the early few games of its schedule before a road win over Xavier and a home win over North Carolina. Then Rutgers happened. The Hoosiers just didn’t have an answer for the Scarlet Knights’ defense not named Miller Kopp throughout most of the game. Returning to Bloomington, Indiana took its anger out on a Nebraska team coming off of a win over Creighton.

The Hoosiers have been without star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino for their past two matchups as Xavier Johnson has struggled without his trusted partner next to him, though Trey Galloway has filled in admirably as a starter.

Arizona (7-1, 1-1 Pac-12) has a similar recent road conference loss on its record: Utah. The Wildcats are led by Tommy Lloyd, who took over for current Xavier head coach Sean Miller after the latter was fired in 2021. Lloyd has led Arizona well, leading the Wildcats to a top seed in last year’s tournament when many had them picked to win it all.

When is the game and how can I watch

Game Time/Date: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: FOX

Streaming: Sling

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: pk -110 | o/u: 158.5