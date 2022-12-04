Illinois at Indiana: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana women’s basketball, the No. 5 team in the nation, will play their first Big Ten game of the season this afternoon when Illinois visits Assembly Hall.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Indiana (8-0, 0-0 Big Ten) remains undefeated after a huge victory over No. 6 North Carolina last week. The Hoosiers beat UNC by 24 points, and they did so without graduate guard Grace Berger, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury. Berger has been ruled out indefinitely, and is not expected to suit up this afternoon.

Illinois (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) are looking good early after a tough 2021-2022 season. They finished last in the Big Ten a year ago and won just one conference game. The Fighting Illini beat Pitt 92-71 in their ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup last week.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

TV: BTN+

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM/ WIUX 99.1 FM