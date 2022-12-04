Indiana football: Star freshman linebacker Dasan McCullough enters transfer portal

Indiana football linebacker Dasan McCullough, a rising star on the Hoosiers’ defense, will enter the transfer portal, according to his Twitter.

McCullough, the son of former Indiana and current Notre Dame running backs coach Deland McCullough, was the Hoosiers’ highest-rated recruit in program history, per 247Sports. He was originally committed to Ohio State.

McCullough was originally drawn to Bloomington not only by the presence of his father on staff, but also his brothers in Deland McCullough II and Daeh McCullough. Deland McCullough II medically retired from football earlier this year while Daeh decommitted from Indiana and has since committed to Cincinnati.

McCullough logged 30 solo tackles and four sacks this past season. His four sacks are tied for the team lead.

This news was long-feared by Indiana’s fanbase as losses continued to pile up for the Hoosiers. As portal entries begin to grow, Tom Allen’s hands only grow more full.