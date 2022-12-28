Indiana women’s basketball at Michigan State: Game notes, how to watch

Indiana women’s basketball, which stands undefeated on the season thus far at 12-0, is travelling to East Lansing, Michigan, for a matchup with Michigan State tomorrow.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

With Indiana (12-0, 2-0 Big Ten) ending its nonconference slate and heading into conference play, it’s worth assessing where the Hoosiers stand in the Big Ten.

Were it not for Ohio State, Indiana would have a strong case as the top performing team in the Big Ten with wins over Tennessee and North Carolina. The Buckeyes can likewise boast a win over the Volunteers with a thumping of Oregon as well. Iowa has had some well-documented stumbles, Maryland has some good wins and Michigan has one loss (to Toledo, so....)

The Hoosiers can solidify their position with a road win over Michigan State (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten), a tough squad which shouldn’t be overlooked. The Spartans began the season on a hot streak of lesser opponents but fell to Iowa State (80-49) and Oregon (86-78) in the Phil Knight Invitational. This started a losing streak with Michigan State promptly falling to Georgia Tech, Purdue and Ohio State before getting a win over Detroit.

The Spartans play a tough brand of basketball that can catch good teams off guard, they are not to be underestimated despite their current resume.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Thursday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m.

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

Streaming: Big Ten Plus

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM