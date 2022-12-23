Indiana Men’s Basketball v. Kennesaw St.: Game Notes, How to Watch

Indiana men’s basketball is set for the last game of the Hoosiers’ non-conference slate tonight with the Kennesaw State Owls coming to town

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Indiana (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) has been dealing with the injury bug of late, with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo missing the last game alongside Xavier Johnson, who will be missing significant time as he recovers from foot surgery.

The Hoosiers are 19 point favorites tonight, so there’s no urgent need to rush guys back if they aren’t up to 100%. This is also likely the last game where Mike Woodson will go deep into his bench, so look for guys like C.J. Gunn and Kaleb Banks to get some good time today.

That said, this will be a step up in competition level for Indiana from last game, so Indiana shouldn’t get too cocky today. We all saw what happened to Iowa this week with the Hawkeyes’ historic loss to Eastern Illinois.

The Owls have already taken on one high-major opponent this year and kept within 10 points on the road against Florida. They have some blowout losses to teams like San Diego State and a 5-7 Campbell Camels team of the Big South Conference though, so Indiana will have a shot at winning big

Look for the Hoosiers to get out to a better start today than they have for the last couple of games and this matchup should be the comfortable, boring way to close out the non-conference schedule ahead of Christmas.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Friday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Broadcast: Big Ten Network

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1 FM