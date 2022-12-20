Indiana women’s basketball vs. Butler: Game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana women’s basketball is set for its final nonconference matchup: a home game against Butler.

With plenty of takeaways heading into Big Ten play, here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Indiana (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten) is in the midst of its best start of the Teri Moren era in Bloomington. The Hoosiers have buried the teams they’re meant to and can boast wins over the Tennessee Volunteers and the North Carolina Tar Heels. They’ve had a few spooks against the likes of Penn State and Illinois, but those are two rapidly improving conference foes and Indiana is still without its leader in Grace Berger.

Butler (5-6, 0-3 Big East) is in the early stages of a complete rebuild.

The Hoosiers knocked off the Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse last year, though Butler didn’t quite help itself throughout the game with a tendency to leave Nicole Cardaño-Hillary wide open on the perimeter. That season’s head coach, Kurt Godlevske, was fired following the season. In stepped Austin Parkinson, the all-time winningest head coach in IUPUI program history, to fix the Bulldogs’ program.

That can’t happen in a single offseason, as evidenced by Butler’s losses to Ball State and, funny enough, IUPUI.

But take the Bulldogs lightly at your own risk. Parkinson has some real coaching mettle after knocking off Iowa (yes, THAT Iowa!!!) last season and giving Illinois an absolute fit at Hinkle Fieldhouse in a 65-63 loss.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Click here to purchase tickets. Students and faculty get in free at the door with a CrimsonCard.

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Streaming: Big Ten Plus

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM / WIUX 99.1 FM