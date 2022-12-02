Report: Indiana Football hires Bob Bostad as O-Line Coach

Per Matt Weaver of Peegs, Tom Allen will be hiring Bob Bostad as its next offensive line coach. Bostad will replace Rod Carey, who took over midseason when Darren Hiller was let go.

Bostad comes from the University of Wisconsin, where he most recently served as offensive line coach for the 2022 season after spending 2017-2021 as the inside linebackers coach. Like many of Allen’s hires, Bostad has NFL experience as well. Bostad served as the offensive line coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2014-15 after working in the same role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012-13.

Taking a peek at the numbers from PFF last season, it looks Bostad’s group in Madison posted some mixed results with its best performance being a 95.2 pass blocking grade against Northwestern and a worst performance of 45.6 in run blocking against Illinois.

For comparison, Indiana posted its lowest grade with a 25.1 in run blocking against Penn State, while its best performance was 70.1 run blocking grade against Idaho. Against Illinois, Indiana posted a similar run blocking grade as Wisconsin, but its pass blocking was about 35 points lower.