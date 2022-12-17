Indiana women’s basketball vs. Morehead State: Game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana women’s basketball is set for the last two games of the Hoosiers’ nonconference slate, the first of which being a matchup with Morehead State.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Indiana (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) has had a stellar start to the season, but the past two matchups haven’t been without concern.

Both Penn State and Illinois, teams Indiana thoroughly handled last year, were able to stick around throughout each game and the Illini seriously threatened to win in Assembly Hall. This happened while Indiana is still without Grace Berger, but it’s concerning to see teams that likely won’t contend in the conference cause trouble.

The next two matchups, against Morehead State and a rebuilding Butler team, give Indiana a chance to settle in a bit more before conference play heats up.

Speaking of which, Morehead State is 4-6 with substantial losses to the likes of Kentucky and Evansville. Shouldn’t present a problem.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Streaming: Big Ten Plus

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1 FM