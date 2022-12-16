Indiana men’s basketball at Kansas: Game notes, how to watch, odds, more

Indiana men’s basketball’s highly anticipated nonconference schedule continues Saturday with a road matchup against Kansas, the reigning national champions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

Game Notes

Indiana (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) has had an interesting start to the season.

The Hoosiers can boast a win over UNC, last season’s national runner-up, but the Tar Heels have dropped in the polls like a rock in a shallow pond and have lost both before and after the matchup. It just isn’t the same team that went on a tournament run back in March.

There’s the road loss to Rutgers, where the Scarlet Knights overwhelmed the Hoosiers with their brand of basketball and the recent loss to Arizona. The latter game looked entirely out of hand in the first half before Indiana gradually clawed its way back into it. Both losses have come without Jalen Hood-Schifino, who is questionable to play at Kansas.

Kansas (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) is, well, Kansas.

Every champion will lose some of the pieces that got it there and Kansas had the additional worry of NCAA violations from Bill Self. But the Jayhawks are still very good and will be a tough matchup for the Hoosiers, especially on their home court.

Kansas has had a few scares against the likes of Duke, N.C. State and a nailbiter overtime matchup with Wisconsin and finally lost against Tennessee at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Freshman Gradey Dick, a knockdown 3-point shooter, will be a tough matchup to watch for the Hoosiers.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon ET

Location: Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: Sling

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM/ WIUX 99.1 FM

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Kansas -6 | o/u: 142.5