Indiana football lands commitment from JUCO DB Tyrik McDaniel

Indiana football landed its first commitment from the transfer portal on Tuesday when defensive back Tyrik McDaniel announced he’d be signing with the Hoosiers on Dec. 21.

With opportunity, comes preparation. Thank God for aligning me with my purpose. Will be signing December 21st. #COMMITTED #LEO ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/f4C13VoRCZ — RIK (@DonnellMcdaniel) December 13, 2022

McDaniel was previously committed to East Carolina before an official visit to Bloomington spurred a change of heart. He most recently played at Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas after his college career began at Old Dominion.

Despite an injury, McDaniel earned all-conference honors with Independence for the 2022 season. McDaniel played high school football for Dutch Fork High School in South Carolina, helping lead the team to four consecutive state titles.

With Allen and Indiana’s coaching staff identifying positions of need as the season drew to a close, defensive back is a priority for the Hoosiers. Multiple members of Indiana’s secondary declared for the NFL Draft or entered the transfer portal in the last few weeks.

Indiana is looking to regroup following two disappointing seasons.