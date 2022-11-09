Indiana women’s basketball: Hoosiers sign Lenée Beaumont, Jules LaMendola

Indiana women’s basketball has signed two high school players from the class of 2023, per an official release from the program.

Lenée Beaumont and Jules LaMendola are both ranked in ESPN’s top-100, with Beaumont at No. 82 and LaMendola at No. 53. The two give Indiana the No. 20-ranked signing class in the country, per ESPN.

Beaumont, from Benet Academy in Lisle, Illinois, is a 6-1 guard who was part of a team that finished in fourth place in the state in 2022.

Here’s what head coach Teri Moren had to say about Beaumont:

“Lenée is a young lady that we identified early on as a good fit for us. She comes from a winning high school program at Benet Academy. Coach Joe Kilbride does a great job preparing his players for the next level. Lenée is very skilled and has great size at the guard position. She is an unselfish player who gets her teammates involved. She also can score at all 3 levels. Lenée is going to continue to get better and better.”

LaMendola, like Beaumont, is a 6-1 guard. From Coppell High School in Coppell, Texas, LaMendola helped lead Coppell to a No. 4 ranking in the state during the 2021-22 season.

A huge congratulations to Jules LaMendola on her signing to Indiana University!! We can’t wait to see what you do on the next level!! @juleslamendola pic.twitter.com/lPvHy8IrA9 — Coppell Cowgirls Basketball (@CowgirlsBball) November 9, 2022

Here’s what Moren had to say about LaMendola:

“Jules is a tough winner. She had a fantastic summer playing for her Pro Skills AAU team. She was the leader for her team that won some of the biggest spring and summer AAU Tournaments. She also led her Coppell High School team to their best season in history. She is willing to do whatever it takes to win – scoring, defending, rebounding, taking charges. Her versatility gives her the option to play multiple positions on the floor.”