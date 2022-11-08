Three Things: Previewing Indiana women’s basketball vs. Vermont

Indiana women’s basketball will begin its regular season tonight when they host the Vermont Catamounts in Assembly Hall. Here’s everything you need to before the No. 11 Hoosiers set off on the journey that will be the 2022-23 season:

Yarden Garzon

Indiana’s international newcomer Yarden Garzon got the start in their exhibition against Division II Kentucky Wesleyan. The Israeli National Team guard recorded three points, four assists, and five rebounds in 23 minutes against the Panthers. Coming from overseas, we know relatively little about Garzon and her skillset compared to her teammates. Seeing play for the first time Friday was promising, but will she be the first Hoosier freshman to start on opening night since Grace Berger in 2018? Only time will tell.

Who are the Catamounts?

Vermont is coming off a solid 2021-22 campaign in which they went 20-11 (13-5) and finished fourth in the America East Conference. They got bounced by eventual champion UAlbany in the AE semifinals.

The Catamounts return both of their top scorers in Senior guard Emma Utterback (13.5ppg) and Junior forward Anna Olson (12.3ppg). Utterback’s name may sound familiar to local fans, as both she and teammate Delaney Richason are IHSAA products. Utterback graduated from Center Grove in 2019 and Richason was a Sectional champion at Zionsville that same year.

Vermont is led by head coach Alisa Kresge, who is entering her fourth season in Burlington. They hosted D-II side St. Michael’s in an exhibition last week, a 72-38 Catamount victory. Utterback dropped 17 in that one, and first year guard Paula Gonzalez had three steals in the win.

Teri Moren

Moren has won all eight season openers as head coach at Indiana, and we expect her streak to extend to nine against Vermont.