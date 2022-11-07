Indiana vs. Vermont: Women’s basketball game time, how to watch

Indiana women’s basketball is set for its season opener against Vermont. The Hoosiers are coming off of a highly successful 2021-22 campaign that only came to an end in the Sweet Sixteen against UConn.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

Background

Indiana went into the offseason in reload mode and ended up with multiple impact transfers and a potential impact freshman, which hasn’t been common under head coach Teri Moren. Yarden Garzon, an international freshman from Israel, got a starting nod during Indiana’s exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Date/Time: Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Streaming: Big Ten Plus

Reading List

Indiana women’s basketball: 2022-23 season preview

Indiana women’s basketball unveils new locker room, team facilities

Reminder: Students get free admission into Indiana women’s basketball games

Game Thread

Have thoughts on the game? Share them below in our #iuwbb game thread!