Indiana vs. Morehead State: Men’s basketball game time, streaming, odds

Indiana men’s basketball is set to tip off against Morehead State tonight in its 2022-23 season opener.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Background
Indiana is coming off of strong performances in exhibition games against Marian and Saint Francis. Meant for players to get loose and coaches to test out lineups ahead of the regular season, these exhibitions ultimately mean little in the grand scheme.
Today, everything counts for real. Indiana will start its long road on a season loaded with expectations. Its strengths are its experience and highly talented freshman class. Its weakness is the same as the past few years: a lack of consistent 3-point shooting.
When is the game and how can I watch?
Game Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.
Location: Bloomington, Indiana
Streaming: Big Ten Plus
DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Indiana -21.5 | o/u: 134.5
Reading List
Indiana vs. Saint Francis: Mike Woodson postgame press conference highlights
Indiana men’s basketball: 2022-23 season preview
Indiana men’s basketball: 2022-23 season roundtable
Game Thread
Have thoughts on the game? Share them in the comments below, our Indiana men’s basketball game thread:
Loading comments...