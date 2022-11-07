Indiana vs. Morehead State: Men’s basketball game time, streaming, odds

Indiana men’s basketball is set to tip off against Morehead State tonight in its 2022-23 season opener.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Background

Indiana is coming off of strong performances in exhibition games against Marian and Saint Francis. Meant for players to get loose and coaches to test out lineups ahead of the regular season, these exhibitions ultimately mean little in the grand scheme.

Today, everything counts for real. Indiana will start its long road on a season loaded with expectations. Its strengths are its experience and highly talented freshman class. Its weakness is the same as the past few years: a lack of consistent 3-point shooting.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Streaming: Big Ten Plus

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Indiana -21.5 | o/u: 134.5

Reading List

Indiana vs. Saint Francis: Mike Woodson postgame press conference highlights

Indiana men’s basketball: 2022-23 season preview

Indiana men’s basketball: 2022-23 season roundtable

Game Thread

Have thoughts on the game? Share them in the comments below, our Indiana men’s basketball game thread: