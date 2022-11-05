Indiana football: Jack Tuttle starts at quarterback vs. Penn State

Indiana football will start Jack Tuttle at quarterback against Penn State today.

Head coach Tom Allen declined to name a starting quarterback in media availabilities in the week leading up to the matchup. Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak had started in all of Indiana’s previous eight games.

Tuttle transferred to Indiana from Utah ahead of the 2019 season and ended up third on the depth chart behind Michael Penix Jr. and Peyton Ramsey. As Penix’s backup in 2020, Tuttle saw action against Maryland, Wisconsin and Ole Miss, with the latter two being starts in Penix’s stead.

Indiana’s quarterback competition during fall camp came down to Tuttle and Bazelak with the latter ultimately winning the job.

Tuttle previously entered the transfer portal with the intent on staying with the program through the end of the season, using his final year of eligibility to get playing time elsewhere.