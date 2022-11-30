Indiana Football: Jaylin Williams Enters NFL Draft

Indiana defensive back Jaylin Williams has entered the 2023 NFL draft, per his Twitter account.

Williams earned an Honorable Mention to the All Big Ten Team in 2021 and entered the season as the team’s leader in career interceptions with five. While he failed to record any more picks this year, his seven passes defended in 2022 were good for second on the team, behind Tiawan Mullen’s eight.

Williams has been with Indiana since 2018, and saw action basically from the start. He appeared in all 12 games as a freshman and recorded 19 tackles, including one sack, and an interception that year. He first cracked the starting lineup as a sophomore in 2019.

As part of Indiana’s magical 2020 season, Williams recorded interceptions in the Hoosiers’ historic victories over Penn State and Michigan. His collegiate career ends with 117 solo tackles, 24 passes defended, and five interceptions.