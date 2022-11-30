Fan Survey: Indiana men’s basketball vs. UNC

With such a big matchup coming up at Assembly Hall, we’ve decided to try something new. Below are a series of questions about Indiana’s upcoming home game against UNC. Test your knowledge of ball and come back after the game to see how you did!
1. Indiana’s leading scorer
Poll
Which member of Indiana’s presumptive starting five will lead the Hoosiers in scoring?
This poll is closed
-
66%
Trayce Jackson-Davis
-
1%
Race Thompson
-
2%
Miller Kopp
-
2%
Jalen Hood-Schifino
-
26%
Xavier Johnson
2. Indiana’s bench contributions
Poll
Which member of Indiana’s bench will have the most impact?
This poll is closed
-
20%
Tamar Bates
-
22%
Jordan Geronimo
-
52%
Malik Reneau
-
1%
C.J. Gunn
-
2%
Trey Galloway (questionable to play)
-
0%
Anthony Leal (inactive against Jackson St.)
3. UNC’s starting five
Poll
Which member of UNC’s presumptive starting five will lead the Tar Heels in scoring?
This poll is closed
-
15%
Armando Bacot
-
6%
Pete Nance
-
59%
Caleb Love
-
15%
RJ Davis
-
3%
Leaky Black
4. Over/Under
Poll
Whatcha got?
This poll is closed
-
68%
OVER 145
-
31%
UNDER 145
5. Game winner
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
93%
Indiana
-
6%
UNC
Loading comments...