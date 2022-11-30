Indiana men’s basketball: UNC game thread

Indiana men’s basketball is set to take on North Carolina shortly in the most anticipated non-conference matchup Assembly Hall has seen in years.

In the attached picture above, you will see that Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson is Having Words with a member of the officiating crew. And, well, here’s your opportunity to have words as well.

Upset with an officiating call? Confused about an offensive possession? Laughing at something? Literally just posting through it? You can do all of that here, in our IU-UNC game thread.

The rules are obvious.

Don’t be a jerk. Those are never fun.

Keep things civil. This is a sports game. Those are meant to be fun. The sun will rise tomorrow no matter what happens.

All of the above applies to athletes as well. Question the coaches, sure, but getting mad online about a college student playing a game they love is never good. So don’t!

Post away in the comment section below: