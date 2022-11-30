Indiana vs. UNC: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana women’s basketball, ranked No. 5 in the nation, is set for a top-10 matchup with No. 6 North Carolina coming to Assembly Hall.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Indiana (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) has an unblemished record after logging wins over lesser competition before taking on a few power programs at the much-maligned (and rightfully so) Las Vegas Invitational.

The Las Vegas Invitational included the loss of star Grace Berger to a knee injury. She’ll be out indefinitely and won’t suit up for this game, per Teri Moren’s radio show. The Hoosiers will look to their depth at guard to replace Berger’s production as a result.

UNC (6-0, 0-0 ACC) has been strong since its own Sweet Sixteen run last season. The Tar Heels are coming off of a sweep in the Phil Knight Invitational with wins over Oregon and Iowa State.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Time/Date: Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network (for a top ten matchup?? we sure about that??)

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM/ WIUX 99.1 FM