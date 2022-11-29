Indiana vs UNC: Men’s basketball game notes, how to watch, odds, more

Indiana men’s basketball (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) is set to take on North Carolina (5-2, 0-0 ACC) in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.
What previously looked to be the most significant non-conference matchup at Assembly Hall in years has lost some of its luster and gone from a game Indiana would like to win to one it seemingly needs to.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game:
Game Notes
Indiana enters this game undefeated, with early season home wins over the likes of Little Rock, Bethune-Cookman and Morehead State. The Hoosiers’ biggest test so far has been a road victory over Xavier in the Gavitt Games.
The Hoosiers are averaging 88.8 points per game and allowing just 59.3 from their opponents. Indiana has three players, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson and Malik Reneau averaging over 10 points per game. Indiana is averaging 38.3% percent on threes as a team, led by Johnson who has made eight of his 12 attempts on the season.
Noteworthy for Indiana is that star big man Jackson-Davis will play despite not being at “100%” with a minor injury.
Woodson on TJD injury: "You go through bumps and bruises when you play this game. I don't know if he took a fall or what, but I noticed it right before the Little Rock game, him over there sitting uncomfortably. I don't know if it was his tailbone or what was going on." #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) November 29, 2022
UNC head coach Hubert Davis similarly said that, as of today, he expects Armando Bacot will play against Indiana despite a minor ankle injury.
UNC has had a much more difficult time this season, playing with fire during close matchups against Gardner-Webb and Portland before finally losing to Iowa State at the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels left Portland on a sour note, a 4 OT loss to Alabama.
In the wake of its two losses, UNC plummeted from No. 1 all the way to No. 18 in the AP Poll.
When is the game and how can I watch?
Game Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 9.15 p.m.
Location: Bloomington, Indiana
TV: ESPN
Online: Sling
Radio: 105.1/99.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis, SiriusXM Channel 83
