Indiana vs UNC: Men’s basketball game notes, how to watch, odds, more

Indiana men’s basketball (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) is set to take on North Carolina (5-2, 0-0 ACC) in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Indiana basketball games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Sling TV gives you even more accessibility to the Hoosiers, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $40, now $20 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options, and available channels to make sure you don’t miss a minute of Indiana basketball this season.

What previously looked to be the most significant non-conference matchup at Assembly Hall in years has lost some of its luster and gone from a game Indiana would like to win to one it seemingly needs to.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Indiana enters this game undefeated, with early season home wins over the likes of Little Rock, Bethune-Cookman and Morehead State. The Hoosiers’ biggest test so far has been a road victory over Xavier in the Gavitt Games.

The Hoosiers are averaging 88.8 points per game and allowing just 59.3 from their opponents. Indiana has three players, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson and Malik Reneau averaging over 10 points per game. Indiana is averaging 38.3% percent on threes as a team, led by Johnson who has made eight of his 12 attempts on the season.

Noteworthy for Indiana is that star big man Jackson-Davis will play despite not being at “100%” with a minor injury.

Woodson on TJD injury: "You go through bumps and bruises when you play this game. I don't know if he took a fall or what, but I noticed it right before the Little Rock game, him over there sitting uncomfortably. I don't know if it was his tailbone or what was going on." #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) November 29, 2022

UNC head coach Hubert Davis similarly said that, as of today, he expects Armando Bacot will play against Indiana despite a minor ankle injury.

UNC has had a much more difficult time this season, playing with fire during close matchups against Gardner-Webb and Portland before finally losing to Iowa State at the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels left Portland on a sour note, a 4 OT loss to Alabama.

In the wake of its two losses, UNC plummeted from No. 1 all the way to No. 18 in the AP Poll.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 9.15 p.m.

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

TV: ESPN

Online: Sling

Radio: 105.1/99.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis, SiriusXM Channel 83

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Indiana -5 | o/u 143.5