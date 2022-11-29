Indiana football quarterback Connor Bazelak enters transfer portal

Indiana football quarterback Connor Bazelak announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on his official Twitter on Tuesday.

Bazelak was initially Indiana’s starter for the 2022 season after beating out Jack Tuttle in camp. He started for the Hoosiers until injuries led to Tuttle starting in his stead against Penn State.

Bazelak was Indiana’s starter against Ohio State the following week against Ohio State before getting pulled for Dexter Williams II, who played the remainder of the game. Williams II started the remaining two games for Indiana with Bazelak taking snaps as a backup after the former’s injury against Purdue.

On the season, Bazelak passed for 2,312 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was previously the SEC co-Freshman of the Year during his time at Mizzou.

Bazelak is Indiana’s third quarterback to enter the portal, doing so after Tuttle and walk-on Grant Gremel.