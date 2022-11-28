Indiana Football: Devon Matthews, Shaun Shivers to leave for NFL Draft

Indiana safety Devon Matthews and running back Shaun Shivers have both declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, as they announced on their Twitter accounts. Matthews had played five seasons with the Hoosiers, while Shivers transferred in this past offseason from Auburn.

LEO ❤️ Forever… Thank You Hoosier Nation pic.twitter.com/Tw2IrneJW2 — Devon “MONSTER” Matthews (@iam_djm25) November 28, 2022

Matthews had been a big part of Tom Allen’s defenses since 2018, recording 20 tackles on the season and playing his best in big games. He recorded his first career interception against #3 Ohio State that year and his first defended pass against #24 Michigan State.

Over his five years, he recorded 137 solo tackles, 16 passes defended, four interceptions, and two sacks. Entering the 2022 season, he was named to PFF’s Pre Season All Big Ten team as an honorary mention. He finished the season as Indiana’s highest graded safety, per PFF.

Matthews had a pivotal interception against J.J. McCarthy when Michigan was up just 17-10 in the second half against the Hoosiers. He also had a season-high 10 total tackles in Indiana’s upset victory over Michigain State this season.

❤️ pic.twitter.com/rsTfR7puu0 — F R E A K Y (@V8Blazing) November 29, 2022

Despite playing behind a struggling offensive line, Shivers recorded many career highs in his season at Indiana. His 143 carries, 592 yards, and six touchdowns were all career bests for him, and his 79-yard touchdown run against Michigan State was the longest of his career.

Shivers should be remembered for how much he gave for the Hoosiers when the offensive struggles made it difficult for him to thrive. He was left vulnerable for two big hits in the season opener against Illinois, including being de-cleated on Indiana’s first play from scrimmage.

That he was still healthy and able to break off that momentum-shifting run against the Spartans is a testament to how hard he ran. He also scored a pivotal touchdown to beat Illinois after taking those hits, playing a big part in each of Indiana’s exciting wins this season.