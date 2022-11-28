Indiana football: 2022 offseason news tracker

The college football offseason is loaded with news. Keep up with it here.

Indiana football’s tumultuous 2022 season came to an end with a loss to rival Purdue in the annual Old Oaken Bucket game. The Hoosiers finished with a 4-8 record, a minor improvement over 2021’s 2-10 finish.

Tom Allen’s focus now turns to the 2023 season and the many tasks that await him before Indiana gets there. He’ll have to work to keep current members of Indiana’s roster from entering the transfer portal, add transfers from the portal himself and recruit from the high school ranks.

As of Nov. 28, Indiana’s current high school class is ranked last in the Big Ten with nine commits, tied with Wisconsin for the least in the conference.

With plenty of news yet to break, we’ve put together an offseason tracker to keep it all in one place in timeline-format.

That being said, here’s the latest news: