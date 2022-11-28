Indiana Football: Kicker Charles Campbell Enters the Transfer Portal

Per an announcement on his Twitter account, Indiana kicker Charles Campbell will be entering the transfer portal. He will be a graduate transfer with one remaining year of eligibility.

Campbell had been with the Hoosiers since the 2019 season, but didn’t take over as the starting field goal kicker until his sophomore season in 2020. He made 10 of his 11 attempts that first season, but saw his numbers drop over the following two years in Bloomington.

The drop in his make percentage over the years coincides directly with an increased workload. In 2020, he took just 11 kicks, compared to 18 in 2021 and 20 in 2022. He was also asked to kick longer field goals more frequently, with 13 attempts in the 40-49 range in 2021 and 2022 combined compared to just 3 in his sophomore season.

This could be the first of many transfers out of the Indiana program in the coming days and weeks now that the dust has settled on another disappointing season. Stay tuned to Crimson Quarry for continued coverage.