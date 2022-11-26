Indiana vs. Memphis: Women’s basketball game time, how to watch

Indiana women’s basketball is set to take on Memphis in the Las Vegas Invitational.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Background

Yes, this game is still likely taking place in the events center of a Las Vegas hotel.

Indiana won its first ballroom blitz against Auburn last night, but Grace Berger went down with an apparent right knee injury just a few minutes into the game. She was later seen on the bench with ice on her knee. Head coach Teri Moren said Indiana isn’t sure what Berger’s status will be moving forward.

Memphis is 4-2 on the season with losses coming against Columbia and St. Johns, the latter of which was the Tigers’ opponent last night in the first round.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 26 at 8:45 p.m. ET

Location: The Mirage Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada

Streaming: FloHoops

Radio: WHCC 105.1