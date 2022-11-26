Indiana vs Purdue: Game time, how to watch, odds

Indiana football is set for its annual rivalry matchup against Purdue, with the winner earning the Old Oaken Bucket.

With plenty on the line for both programs, here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Background

Indiana (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten) is coming off of a win over a faltering Michigan State team that doubled as an ending to a seven-game losing streak.

Behind quarterback Dexter Williams II and the running back duo of Shaun Shivers and Josh Henderson, the Hoosiers kept the ball on the ground to ultimately finish with 295 rushing yards on the day.

Williams II did enough to secure the first of Indiana’s two rivalry trophies, the Old Brass Spittoon, and earn the opportunity to play a key role as the starting quarterback when the Hoosiers try to secure the second: the Old Oaken Bucket.

Purdue (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) entered the season with momentum at its back following a win over Tennessee in last season’s Music City Bowl. What followed was a series of missed opportunities against Penn State, Syracuse, Wisconsin and Iowa.

While these losses weren’t nearly as plentiful as those of the Hoosiers, it was enough for the Boilermakers to need some help in securing a Big Ten West title and a berth in the Big Ten Championship. Purdue got that help when Nebraska knocked off Iowa on Friday evening.

With a win on Saturday, Purdue secures the West and advances. If Purdue loses, Illinois can seize the crown with a win over Northwestern.

Purdue is playing for a division title. Indiana is playing for momentum heading into the offseason

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 26 at 3:30 p.m.

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM / WIUX 99.1 FM

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Purdue -10.5 | o/u: 53.5