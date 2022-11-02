Indiana women’s basketball reveals new locker room, team facilities

Brand new facilities tend to follow sustained success in the rebuild process at the college level. This proved true last week for Indiana women’s basketball as the Hoosiers unveiled a brand new locker room and team facility in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Welcome to our (new) crib. pic.twitter.com/MeLQ2XagSQ — Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) October 28, 2022

Athletic director Scott Dolson, head coach Teri Moren and Indiana’s current team and staff were all present for the unveiling of the Hoosiers’ new digs.

Indiana’s renovated team space features new lockers for each player, a lounge with multiple television sets and a new alumni wall. Hoosiers legend Ali Patberg, now a team and recruiting coordinator on Moren’s staff, was the first to sign the wall.

Indiana has soared to new heights under Moren in a state with historically successful programs at Purdue and Notre Dame. Moren led the Hoosiers to the Elite Eight, the team’s longest march run in program history, in 2021.

Half of Indiana’s eight appearances in the NCAA Tournament have come under Moren’s guidance.

A full gallery of the unveiling, courtesy of the Cuban Center, is available at iuhoosiers.com.