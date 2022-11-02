Reminder: Students get free admission to Indiana women’s basketball games

Are you an IU student with a valid student ID (CrimsonCard)? If so, you already hold season tickets for Indiana women’s basketball. Lucky you!

All you need to do for free admission into women’s basketball games this season is show up at Assembly Hall and present your CrimsonCard at the gate when prompted. Then, presto, free top-25 basketball.

The same is true for baseball, men’s/women’s soccer, softball, volleyball and wrestling.

Indiana notably secured free admission for the Hoosiers’ NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup with Princeton last season, which resulted in one of the best crowds in program history showing out to watch Indiana stamp its ticket to the Sweet Sixteen.

With known stars like Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes playing alongside new faces like Sara Scalia, Sydney Parrish and Alyssa Geary, there’s plenty of high quality basketball just a short walk from campus.

Get to Assembly Hall this season.