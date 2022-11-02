Indiana vs. Kentucky Wesleyan: Women’s basketball game preview, how to watch

Indiana women’s basketball is set for its sole exhibition game of the season, a matchup with Kentucky Wesleyan. With the Hoosiers having some new faces on the roster and multiple ways to watch the game, here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

Background:

Indiana lost Aleksa Gulbe, Nicole Cardaño-Hillary and Ali Patberg following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. With plenty of gaps on the roster and the ability to do so, head coach Teri Moren went to the transfer portal to reload.

When all was said and done, Moren added a talented Indiana native in Sydney Parrish, a sharpshooter in Sara Scalia and another forward in Alyssa Geary.

Younger players like Kiandra Browne and Chloe Moore-McNeil continued their ongoing development through the offseason and look to contribute even more this year as this team seeks to develop the chemistry that made last year’s group special.

When is the game and how can I watch?

It’s important to note that, as an exhibition matchup, admission to Indiana’s game against Kentucky Wesleyan is free for all, so come one and come all.

If you can’t make it, here’s the info you need:

Game date/time: Friday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM

