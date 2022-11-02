Indiana vs. Saint Francis: Men’s basketball game preview, how to watch

Indiana men’s basketball is set to take on Saint Francis on Thursday in the Hoosiers’ second preseason exhibition game of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Background:

Indiana was without both Trayce Jackson-Davis and Tamar Bates for precautionary reasons during the Hoosiers’ first scrimmage against Marian. Malik Reneau started in Jackson-Davis’ stead and led the Hoosiers in scoring with 14 points.

The Hoosiers combined to shoot a 8-19 clip from beyond the arc, with Race Thompson knocking down three of his four 3-point attempts.

Saint Francis is coming off of a victory against Michigan-Dearborn. The Cougars went 24-9 last season before losing in the opening rounds of the NAIA Tournament.

Game Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m.

Location: Bloomington, IN

Streaming: Big Ten Plus

Reading List:

Indiana men’s basketball: 2022-23 season roundtable

Indiana men’s basketball needs shooting. Where could it come from?

Indiana men’s, women’s basketball debut in AP preseason top-25