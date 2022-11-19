Indiana vs. Quinnipiac: Women’s basketball game time, how to watch

Indiana women’s basketball is set to take on Quinnipiac and keep its undefeated streak alive.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Background

Indiana is 4-0 with victories over Vermont, UMass-Lowell, Tennessee and Bowling Green. The Hoosiers have gotten there without any bumps in the road, putting teams away with ease at home and thoroughly controlling the matchup with the Volunteers in Knoxville.

Theme games are common for Indiana, with fans being asked to show up wearing red for the game against Quinnipiac for ALS Awareness. Head coach Teri Moren’s late mother, Barbara, passed away from the disease in 2014. The Hoosiers will do so as well, donning their red away jerseys.

All IU students receive free admission into women’s basketball games. Simply show your CrimsonCard at the gate for entry.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.

Location: Bloomington

Streaming: Big Ten Plus

Radio: IU Athletics stream WHCC 105 / WIUX stream 99.1 FM