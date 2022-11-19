Indiana vs. Michigan State: Football game thread

Indiana football is in East Lansing, Michigan, for a matchup against Michigan State.

With Twitter’s future largely uncertain as a website that functions well to one that functions at all to begin with, we’re trying something new in separating our how to watch story from our game thread.

Essentially we’re giving you somewhere to scream into the void with others about Indiana University football. You’re free to share your thoughts and reply to others in the comment section below so long as things remain civil.

If you want to sign up for an SB Nation account to get the posting underway, you can do so here.

Go nuts, enjoy the game and have a nice Thanksgiving the week after. Anyway, here’s a few relevant links for the game:

How to watch

Q&A with The Only Colors

Tom Allen not naming starting quarterback vs. Michigan State