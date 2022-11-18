Indiana at Michigan State: Game time, how to watch, odds and more

Indiana football travels up north to face Michigan State on Saturday in East Lansing, Michigan.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

Background

Indiana is still searching for its second Big Ten win this season and first on the road since 2020 over Wisconsin.

Indiana once again faces questions at quarterback, with head coach Tom Allen not naming a starter ahead of the game. Dexter Williams II took the majority of snaps for Indiana against Ohio State after Connor Bazelak was pulled.

Michigan State will be without multiple players after a series of suspensions following an incident in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel following the conclusion of the game between the Spartans and the Wolverines.

When is the game and how can I watch

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 19 at noon ET

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Michigan State -10 | o/u: 47.5

Reading List

Tom Allen not naming starting quarterback against Michigan State

Q&A with The Only Colors