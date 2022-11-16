Indiana vs. Bowling Green: Women’s basketball game thread, how to watch

With a road win over Tennessee in hand, Indiana women’s basketball will return to Bloomington for a matchup with Bowling Green.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Background

Indiana didn’t face much resistance in its season opening routs of Vermont and UMass Lowell, with Tennessee being the Hoosiers’ first real test. It’s worth noting that Tennessee had previously been knocked off by Ohio State, but it was a good win nonetheless.

There wasn’t a moment in the 79-67 win where it felt as though the Volunteers were in control. Indiana took the wheel and never lost it through all four quarters, a complete game on both ends.

Bowling Green is also undefeated and coming off of a 102-72 beatdown of Wright State.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Streaming: Big Ten Plus

Radio: Indiana Athletics feed: WHCC 105.1 FM / WIUX feed: 99.1 FM

All IU students get free admission into women’s basketball home games. Show your CrimsonCard at the gate to gain entry.

Reading List

Yarden Garzon highlights Indiana women’s basketball’s season-opening 86-49 win over Vermont

Indiana women’s basketball: Hoosiers sign Lenée Beaumont, Jules LaMendola

Three Things: Indiana women’s basketball defeats No. 11 Tennessee, 79-67

Game Thread

Have thoughts on the matchup? Share them in the comments below, our Indiana women’s basketball game thread: