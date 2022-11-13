Indiana vs. Tennessee: Women’s basketball game time, how to watch, game thread

Indiana women’s basketball is travelling to Knoxville, Tennessee, to take on the storied Tennessee Volunteers.

The Hoosiers fared well in clashes with Vermont and UMass Lowell, but neither offered Indiana a true challenge. The Volunteers, coming off an 87-75 loss to Ohio State (worth keeping an eye on...), will look to bounce back.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Background

With eight national championships, Tennessee is one of the most storied programs in college basketball. Legendary head coach Pat Summitt won all eight of those titles during her time in Knoxville. While still a prominent program in the sport, Tennessee hasn’t quite reached the high bar set by Summitt.

The Vols have been led by Kellie Harper since 2019 and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, their furthest finish under Harper, in 2022.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Time/Date: Monday, Nov. 14, 6:00 p.m. ET

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN2