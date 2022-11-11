Indiana at Ohio State: game preview, how to watch

Indiana Football heads to Columbus, Ohio for a week ten matchup with the number two Buckeyes, who have yet to lose this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Background:

Indiana should have starting quarterback Connor Bazelak back after missing him last week against Penn State. Bazelak did not dress last week with an undisclosed injury, but returns to the lineup after Jack Tuttle went down with an injury last week.

After being relegated to fourth string prior to last week, Dexter Williams impressed Tom Allen enough against Penn State that Allen has said he will be “part of the moving forward equation”, so look for the sophomore to check in if things get shaky for Bazelak.

Ohio State enters the game as 40 point favorites with a 98.4% of victory, per ESPN analytics.

Game Date/Time: Saturday, November 12, 2022 / 11 AM EST

Location: Columbus, OH

Broadcast: Fox

