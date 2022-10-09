 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BREAKING: Darren Hiller out as Indiana football’s OL coach

Rod Carey will assume Hiller’s duties for the remainder of the season.

By Luke.Norton
Syndication: The Herald-Times Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indiana football head coach Tom Allen relieved offensive line coach and run game coordinator Darren Hiller of his duties with the program, according to a press release Sunday.

“I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program,” Allen said. “He represented IU in a first-class manner, but I believe it is time for a new voice to lead the offensive line room.”

Hiller’s duties will be assumed by Rod Carey, a former Hoosier and former head coach at Northern Illinois and Temple.

“Rod is a tremendous football coach and leader of young men,” Allen said. “His record as a head coach and offensive line coach speaks for itself. Rod will make an immediate impact and integrate well with our offensive staff.”

Carey joined Indiana’s staff this past offseason as a quality control coach. He played for Indiana from 1990-93, a three-year starter at center and won Indiana’s Corby Davis Outstanding Offensive Player Award his senior year. He earned his bachelor’s degree from IU in 1994.

