BREAKING: Darren Hiller out as Indiana football’s OL coach

Indiana football head coach Tom Allen relieved offensive line coach and run game coordinator Darren Hiller of his duties with the program, according to a press release Sunday.

“I want to thank Darren for his efforts and dedication to our football program,” Allen said. “He represented IU in a first-class manner, but I believe it is time for a new voice to lead the offensive line room.”

Hiller’s duties will be assumed by Rod Carey, a former Hoosier and former head coach at Northern Illinois and Temple.

“Rod is a tremendous football coach and leader of young men,” Allen said. “His record as a head coach and offensive line coach speaks for itself. Rod will make an immediate impact and integrate well with our offensive staff.”

Carey joined Indiana’s staff this past offseason as a quality control coach. He played for Indiana from 1990-93, a three-year starter at center and won Indiana’s Corby Davis Outstanding Offensive Player Award his senior year. He earned his bachelor’s degree from IU in 1994.