Indiana women’s basketball: Hoosiers second in Big Ten media poll, third in coaches poll

Indiana women’s basketball has been tapped to finish second in the Big Ten by the media and third by the conference’s coaches, according to 2022-23 preseason polls released Wednesday.

Indiana landed just behind Iowa in the media poll, while the coaches poll favored both the Hawkeyes and the Ohio State Buckeyes over the Hoosiers. The 2022 Big Ten Tournament culminated in a matchup between Indiana and Iowa after the Hoosiers felled the Buckeyes.

In addition to preseason polls for conference finishes, which only list the top-5 teams in the conference, two Hoosiers landed on the preseason All-Big Ten teams. Both Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger earned spots on the media and coaches All-Big Ten teams, with Berger being a unanimous selection by the conference’s coaches.

Head coach Teri Moren will look to replace multiple contributors from last season’s successful run while getting the best out of the talent she landed in the transfer portal.