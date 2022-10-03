Indiana men’s basketball: Mike Woodson expresses interest in playing Kentucky (again)

Mike Woodson is no stranger to Indiana men’s basketball’s rivalry with the Kentucky Wildcats.

He’s experienced it as a player, he’s coached John Calipari’s former players at the NBA level and he’s heard the calls from Indiana’s fanbase to renew the rivalry. Indiana and Kentucky’s men’s programs haven’t met since Tom Crean’s Hoosiers felled the Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament in 2016.

Woodson has echoed those portions of the fanbase who yearn to play the Wildcats, and the subject was discussed Monday on Jon Rothstein’s College Hoops Today Podcast, with the moment being noted in an article published by Rothstein soon after.

“That can possibly happen in the future,” Woodson said on the podcast. “I just think that Cal and I and the ADs and the administration, we have to just come to some common ground and see what happens. I know that our fans would love to see it and I’m sure Kentucky fans would love to see it as well.”

This isn’t the first time Woodson has mentioned the Indiana-Kentucky rivalry. He expressed a similar sentiment during a media availability back in May.