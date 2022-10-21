Indiana football at Rutgers: Time, TV/streaming, odds

Following a home loss to the Maryland Terrapins last Saturday, Indiana football is set to travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, for a matchup with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

Background

Not unlike Indiana, Rutgers is also facing a growing losing streak. The Scarlet Knights have lost their last three matchups and are still searching for a conference win. The Hoosiers might present their best chance for one.

Rutgers may debut a new-look offensive under interim offensive coordinator Nunzio Campanile, with the Scarlet Knights making use of several quarterbacks this season. The other side of the ball features a stout defense, so Walt Bell will have his work cut out for him.

Click here to read our Q&A with On The Banks, Rutgers’ SB Nation site

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game date/time: Saturday, Oct. 22, at noon ET

Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: fuboTV

Radio: IU Radio Network/WIUX (or 99.1 FM)

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Rutgers -3 | o/u: 48

Game Thread

Share your thoughts before, after and during Indiana’s game against Rutgers in the comments below, our Indiana football game thread.